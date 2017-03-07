SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

After snagging a Best Actor Oscar for Manchester by the Sea, actor and animal activist Casey Affleck is set to be the voice of an animatronic bear in an upcoming People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) protest.

The Hollywood A-lister’s voice will be heard coming out of a 7-foot-tall animatronic bear as part of PETA’s planned march outside the Agriculture Department in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

The protest is meant to draw attention to the mistreatment of bears held in captivity and in circus-style shows, and is part of PETA’s effort to pressure the Agriculture Department to expand protection for bears under the Animal Welfare Act.

Bears shouldn’t be used for “cruel tourist traps,” Affleck said, according to the Associated Press.

Days before Affleck took home the top prize at last month’s Oscars, he starred in a PSA video for PETA in which he railed against circus animal abuse.

