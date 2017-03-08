Cate Blanchett: My Moral Compass Is ‘In My Vagina’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett has revealed that her ability to judge what is good and what is evil comes directly from her private parts.

The Australian actress — set to make her Broadway debut in Andrew Upton’s new adaptation of Chekhov’s Platonov — told Late Show host Stephen Colbert that the play “is all about — as you move forward in life — what is your moral compass?”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“Where does kindness and humanity sit in a really brutal world?” Blanchett asked.

“What is you moral compass?” Colbert pressed. “Where does kindness and humanity sit in a brutal world? Because those are important questions to ask right now.”

“It’s in my vagina,” Blanchett responded, drawing thunderous applause and cheers from the studio audience.

“That takes care of my next two questions,” a flustered Colbert replied.

Blanchett is an outspoken critic of what many consider to be Hollywood’s practice of harshly judging female artists based on their physical appearance.

The 47-year-old Oscar award-winner is currently shooting the Warner Bros. gender-swapped Ocean’s Eight, a female-led reboot of the casino heist caper Ocean’s Eleven.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson