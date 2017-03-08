Lena Dunham Urges Fans to ‘Fight for Immigrant Women’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Left-wing actress and feminist activist Lena Dunham penned a letter on her LinkedIn account Wednesday honoring International Women’s Day and praising her “undocumented” friend’s courage to protest for other immigrants.

Dunham described her undocumented friend as a “personal hero,” who’s participation in a “march for immigrants’ rights” left the Girls star “embarrassed” because her “own social anxiety had left me wondering for weeks whether I’d attend the women’s march before I quelled my piddling fears and just showed up.”

Dunham says her friend’s decision to march and risk being deported “was a keen reminder: feminists have always been emboldened by the acts of immigrant women. Following their lead will never steer us wrong.”

The 30-year-old actress urged her fans to celebrate International Women’s Day by donating time and money to a number of radical left-wing organizations.

“Start with one concrete action- that could be giving to CAIR so that those affected by Islamaphobia aren’t denied their right to enter our country,” the actress wrote.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) was declared a terrorist organization by the United Arab Emirates and was also named by federal prosecutors as an unindicted co-conspirator in an operation that funded Palestinian terror network Hamas.

Dunham urged her followers to donate “food, flowers or toys” and to support the radical racialist group La Raza. Dunham also encouraged others to volunteer time at Planned Parenthood.

“And sometimes the most powerful thing is organizing an act of creative protest. But maybe it just means asking about your great-grandmother,” she wrote.