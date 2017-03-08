Leslie Jones Wants to Fight ‘F*ckface’ Ben Carson

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Actress Leslie Jones says she wants to fight Dr. Ben Carson over recent comments in which he referred to American slaves as immigrants.

“I want to fight Ben Carson!!” Jones wrote to her 600,000 Twitter followers. “Cash me outside muthaf*cka! How bout dat!! #Slaveswerenotimmigrants F*CKFACE!!”

The Ghostbusters star’s desire to physically harm Dr. Carson is in response to comments he made while speaking to Housing and Urban Development employees Monday about his vision for the department’s future.

“That’s what America is about, a land of dreams and opportunity,” Carson said, speaking specifically about immigration. “There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less. But they too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandsons, great-granddaughters, might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land.”

“And do you know of all the nations in the world, this one, the United States of America, is the only one big enough and great enough to allow all those people to realize their dream. And this is our opportunity to enhance that dream,” he continued.

Actor Samuel L. Jackson also piled on Carson, hurling epithets at the retired neurosurgeon.

“OK!! Ben Carson….I can’t! Immigrants ? In the bottom of SLAVE SHIPS??!! MUTHAFUKKA PLEASE!!!#dickheadedtom,” Jackson wrote on Twitter.

Chelsea Clinton similarly announced her displeasure with Carson, writing in a Twitter post: “This can’t be real. Slaves were not & are not immigrants. 2017.”

Of course, the level of outrage toward Carson from concerned celebrities was practically nonexistent when former President Barack Obama made the exact same comparison.

Breitbart’s Charlie Spiering reported:

Here is Obama in 2015: Certainly, it wasn’t easy for those of African heritage who had not come here voluntarily and yet in their own way were immigrants themselves. There was discrimination and hardship and poverty. But, like you, they no doubt found inspiration in all those who had come before them. And they were able to muster faith that, here in America, they might build a better life and give their children something more.

Before becoming Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Carson practiced medicine as a world-renowned neurosurgeon and author. He was raised by his mother, Sonya, a hardworking house cleaner with a third-grade education, as his father abandoned the family when Dr. Carson was only eight years old — and yet, he went on to graduate from Yale University and the University of Michigan Medical School and served as Director of Pediatric Neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Maryland for nearly 20 years.

Dr. Carson’s medical triumphs — he successfully separated conjoined twins, conducted the first successful neurosurgical procedure on a fetus inside the womb, and performed the first successful separation of type-2 vertical craniopagus twins — were the focal point of the 2009 film Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story, which stars Academy Award-winner Cuba Gooding Jr.

