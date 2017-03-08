SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Less than a month after the transgender star’s CBS legal drama Doubt was pulled after two episodes, Laverne Cox has reportedly made history again by landing a new leading role not specifically written for a transgender actor.

ABC announced Tuesday that Cox is set to co-star in a female buddy cop comedy series called The Trustee. A pilot for the series has been ordered by Warner Bros. TV and Elizabeth Banks and Max Handleman’s production company, Brownstone Productions.

Cox will play the character Amanda Jones, who is “a larger-than-life ex-con finishing out her prison sentence doing menial tasks for the police department.” New Girl actress Meaghan Rath will play Jones’ counterpart, Eliza Radley.

The Wrap reports that this new series “marks the first time Cox has been cast in a major project where her own trans identity didn’t factor into the casting.”

The 32-year-old actor made history last month as the first transgender actor cast as a regular on a broadcast series. Cox became a sought-after talent after earning an Emmy nomination for work on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black.

The Trustee is written by Scherick and Ronn and is helmed by Emmy-nominated television director Michael Engler.

