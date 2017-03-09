SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

TBS’ late-night comedy show Full Frontal with Samantha Bee issued an apology Thursday after a video segment mocked a conservative man for sporting a “Nazi” haircut when in fact he suffers from Stage 4 brain cancer.

“This year, the bow ties were gone, replaced by Nazi hair, Nazi hair, Nazi hair… and CPAC was decidedly Trump country.” a Full Frontal correspondent says in the video clip, as multiple images of young men with partially shaved heads appear on screen.

One image, however, showed Kyle Coddington, who, according to his sister, Megan, is suffering from “stage 4 brain cancer.”

“When @iamsambee makes fun of your brother for having ‘Nazi hair.’ He actually has stage 4 brain cancer, but whatever floats your boat,” Megan wrote on Twitter Thursday morning.

According to a GoFundMe page created for Kyle by a family friend last December, the young man is currently fighting an incurable form of cancer called glioblastoma. But Kyle’s doctors say his condition is not a death sentence, and the young man says he believes “God is still in the miracle-making business.”

“I’m putting complete trust in God and I know regardless of the outcome, I’ll be healed one way or another!” Kyle says.

The Full Frontal segment mocking Coddington has been scrubbed from the TBS show’s YouTube page.

However, a clip of the jarring bit has been provided below.

As the story picked up steam on social media, Full Frontal issued an apology to Coddington via Twitter.

Bee’s late-night show has relentlessly attacked both President Donald Trump and the GOP since its debut in February 2016. The late-night host has previously blamed white people for “ruining America” and recently teamed up with TheBlaze mogul Glenn Beck to fight “Trumpism.”

