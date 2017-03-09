Nuns Accuse Katy Perry of ‘Witchcraft’ in Lawsuit Over Former Convent

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Two nuns have enlisted the help of the Pope’s personal lawyer to fight a court case against Katy Perry’s attempts to buy a former convent, describing the singer as “disgusting” and accusing her of “witchcraft,” according to a report.

The Daily Mail reports that the 32-year-old singer is facing a legal challenge from the Order of the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary over her attempt to buy the $14.5 million property, situated in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood, which was formerly lived in by Sisters Rose Catherine Holzman, 86, and Rita Callanan, 78.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“I do not like Katy Perry’s lifestyle,” Callanan told the paper. “I gave a lot of the things from the internet to show the Archdiocese what kind of woman she was. Some of the things she does are disgusting.”

During her first encounter with the singer, Callanan said that Perry was eager to show her a tattoo on her wrist with the name Jesus, and the singer said she planned to buy the property so she could “sit down and drink green tea, and just go to the meditation garden and just meditate.”

Sister Callanan also expressed her disapproval at the singer’s alleged involvement with witchcraft from the time Perry visited Salem, Massachusetts, a town known as ‘The City of Witches,” for the “Salem Witch Walk” in 2014.

Though the singer said she couldn’t remember being in Salem, Perry was photographed there.

“I’m sorry but I am just not into witchcraft and I am just not into people who are into witchcraft. It disturbs me, and that was our mother house and our retreat house and it’s sacred ground,” Sister Callanan said.

However, the sisters remain hopeful, with Callanan adding that they have now got a Signatura, the highest judicial authority in the Vatican, to fight their case.

“I just don’t think the Pope will let the Archbishop sell to Katy Perry,’ Callanan added.

The sisters claim to have part ownership of the property, having reportedly paid $600,000 towards it, and would now prefer to sell it to restaurateur and property developer Dana Hollister.

Perry, who recently ended her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom, has been making headlines of late due to her anti-Trump activism. Having heavily endorsed Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, the singer wore a ‘Persist’ armband while performing at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Following Trump’s election in November, the singer simply wrote: “THE REVOLUTION IS COMING.”

THE REVOLUTION IS COMING. — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 9, 2016

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com