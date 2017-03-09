Lena Dunham to Present LGBT ‘Ally for Equality’ Award to America Ferrerra

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Actress America Ferrera and singer Katy Perry will be honored at the Human Rights Campaign’s annual gala dinner in Los Angeles this month for their support for the LGBT community, with Ferrera set to receive her Ally for Equality award from fellow actress and feminist Lena Dunham.

“America Ferrera has shown an unwavering commitment to advancing equality for all people and sets a stirring example for others to follow,” HRC president Chad Griffin said in a statement announcing this year’s honorees. “As we continue the fight for full equality during this very uncertain time for our country, we are constantly inspired by America and our friend, Lena Dunham—both fierce and outspoken champions of equality.”

Meanwhile, Perry is set to receive the group’s National Equality Award. In a statement, Griffin said that the 32-year-old singer’s “compelling advocacy, from the stage to the campaign trail, has had a profound effect on the lives of LGBTQ people — and, in particular, young people.”

Perry and Ferrera were both outspoken celebrity supporters of former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and both participated in January’s anti-Donald Trump Women’s March on Washington.

Dunham and Ferrera also have some shared history: in March of last year, the pair hosted a private fundraising event for Clinton in Hollywood with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton. Dunham and Ferrera also delivered a joint speech in support of Clinton at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia in June, where Perry performed some of her music.

The Human Rights Campaign’s annual Gala Dinner will be held March 18 at the JW Marriott LA Live in Los Angeles. According to E!, the dinner will also see appearances from senator and former Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine, singer Troye Sivan, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

