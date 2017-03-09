Watch: Madonna Warns of ‘New Age of Tyranny’ in Feminist Short Film

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Madonna celebrated International Women’s Day Wednesday by releasing a short film titled “Her-Story: Women Who Fight For Freedom.”

The 12-minute black-and-white video was directed by fashion photography duo Luigi & Iango in collaboration with Vogue Germany. The video montage is broken into eight different chapters, each showing scenes of the singer smoking cigarettes in a foggy alley, engaging in choreographed dance sequences, and unfurling a large banner with a message that reads: “We should all be feminist.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The video, which is “dedicated to all women who fight for freedom,” also features sound bites from Madonna’s controversial speech last month at the anti-Donald Trump Women’s March in Washington, D.C.

“Welcome to the revolution of love, to our refusal as women to accept this new age of tyranny, where not just women are in danger, but all marginalized people, where being uniquely different might truly be considered a crime. The revolution starts here,” Madonna is heard saying.

The Material Girl promoted the video on Instagram, writing “Every Woman Has A Story! Don’t be Afraid to Use your Voice! To Help others! celebrate Women around the World!”

Its a Dog's life! 🐶🐶. @voguegermany #luigiandiango. ♥️ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Mar 7, 2017 at 5:44pm PST

The 58-year-old pop icon’s release of “Her-Story” coincided with the release of an open letter honoring International Women’s Day, which Madonna signed.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson