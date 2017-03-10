Cancer Patient Mocked for ‘Nazi Hair’ by Samantha Bee Rips ‘Inconsiderate, Unprofessional Half-Apology’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Cancer patient Kyle Coddington appeared on Fox & Friends Friday and slammed late night host Samantha Bee’s “half-apology” for accusing him of having “Nazi hair.”

“It’s kind of a half-apology I would say,” Coddington said.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Full Frontal Twitter account apologized for offending Coddington Thursday after a video segment mocking him for sporting “Nazi” hair went viral online.

“We deeply apologize for offending @_that_kyle in our CPAC segment. We only learned of his condition today & have removed him from the piece,” the TBS’ late-night comedy show tweeted.

Coddington is currently fighting terminal brain cancer, which he says is why his head is partially shaved. He told the Fox News hosts Friday that it was “unprofessional” for Bee to target him based on his physical appearance, and mentioned that he is a registered Democrat.

“The effects of this go much further than just me and an illness itself,” Coddington said. “It’s just inconsiderate and unprofessional to lump together people with a certain hairstyle for the way they look.”

Coddington also criticized Bee’s segment in a statement Thursday, saying “Everyone in that video was targeted unjustly and profiled without facts or proof of the accusations made.”

A GoFundMe page created for Coddington to help pay for his medical expenses has received more than $85,000.

Coddington said Friday that he is thankful for the $1,000 donation Bee made and that he is trusting in God to give him the strength to continue fighting his disease.

“I pray every day that God gives me peace about my diagnosis and He does, so I don’t worry about it,” he explained. “Stay positive, fight, never give up. That’s the worst thing you can do.”

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson