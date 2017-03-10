Exclusive Video – Jackie Mason: ‘Do the Democrats Need Proof for Any Claim They Make?’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In these trying times, Jackie Mason is the Voice of Reason.

Jackie’s back this week with a brand new exclusive clip for Breitbart News, and a warning: “If I were you, I wouldn’t go into any Russian restaurant. Because for all I know, the blintzes could be bugged.”

“Do you hear all the conversation about the Russians? Somebody would think that the Russians left Russia and that they’re all living in Pittsburgh now because no matter where you go, that’s all you hear, about what the Russians did to us.”

Of course Trump, Jackie drolly explains, would never have won the election without Russia’s help.

As for Trump accusing former President Obama of wiretapping his office at Trump Tower — Jackie finds it laughable that Democrats have now suddenly begun demanding proof for the allegations.

“Let’s be honest about it. Do the Democrats need proof about any claims that they make?” he asks. “Every accusation they make is just invented out of nothing, out of nowhere. They’re claiming that Trump is involved with the Russians, the Russians influenced the whole election. ‘What proof do you have?’ We don’t need proof, we just announce it.”

Nevertheless, Jackie offers up his own proof for how Democrats could make the Russian accusations.

Watch the full clip above, and the rest of Jackie Mason's weekly exclusive clips for Breitbart News here.

