Tom Hanks, ‘Game Change’ Team Prepping HBO Miniseries on Trump Election

Tom Hanks is set to executive produce an HBO miniseries about Donald Trump’s historic election and stunning victory over Hillary Clinton, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Jay Roach will direct the project while Gary Goetzman is also signed on to executive produce. The Trump miniseries will be based on the third installment of political commentary duo Mark Halperin and John Heilemann’s book Game Change.

Roach, Hanks, and Goetzman all collaborated with Halperin and Heilemann on the 2012 HBO film Game Change, which chronicled the 2008 presidential campaign of Senator John McCain and former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin.

The 2012 installment of Game Change was described by Breitbart News as a “heinous piece of propaganda,” an “in-kind contribution to Barack Obama,” and an overall hackneyed political hit-job on Governor Palin.

Halperin and Heilemann’s 2010 bestseller Game Change: Obama and the Clintons, McCain and Palin, and the Race of a Lifetime was over 400 pages long. But, as Breitbart reported, the HBO film focused primarily on Palin and largely ignored President Obama.

Of course the 2012 installment of Game Change, which starred Ed Harris, Julianne Moore, Woody Harrelson, and Sarah Paulson, was a runaway award-winning success. It snagged three Golden Globes and five Primetime Emmy Awards, among others.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Mark Halperin and John Heilemann, whose work on their best-selling book Game Change set the bar for political reporting and storytelling inside a presidential campaign,” HBO Films president Len Amato said in a statement. “Reuniting Game Change director and executive producer Jay Roach and Playtone producers Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman with Mark and John for a project based on their upcoming book promises to vividly capture the most unique and impactful event in modern American politics.”

No writer has been attached yet for the Trump miniseries.

