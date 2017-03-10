Watch: More Car Mayhem in ‘Fate of the Furious’ Trailer

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Universal released the latest trailer for its upcoming eighth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, The Fate and the Furious, due for release next month.

Series stars Vin Diesel, Duane “The Rock” Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Jason Statham and Tyrese Gibson are all back for another round, as are Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and Kurt Russell.

The film is the first not to feature longtime franchise star Paul Walker, who died in a tragic car accident during the filming of Furious 7.

The action shifts to New York City in this installment, with the trailer featuring Theron’s villainous character Cipher causing mass mayhem in the streets of Manhattan.

F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton) directs his first film in the franchise off of a script from longtime Fast and Furious scribe Chris Morgan.

The Fate of the Furious is in theaters April 14.

