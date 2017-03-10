Watch: Jack Sparrow Returns in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’ Trailer

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Johnny Depp is back as the swashbuckling Jack Sparrow in the first full trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the fifth installment in the Pirates franchise due out this May.

The film’s synopsis, courtesy of Disney:

Thrust into an all-new adventure, a down-on-his-luck Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, the terrifying Captain Salazar, escape from the Devil’s Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea… including him. Captain Jack’s only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas.

In addition to Depp, Pirates 5 stars Javier Bardem as the villainous Captain Salazar, Geoffrey Rush as Barbossa, Brenton Thwaites, Stephen Graham and Orlando Bloom returning as Will Turner in his first appearance in the franchise since 2007’s At World’s End.

Dead Men Tell No Tales is directed by Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg (Kon-Tiki, Bandidas) off of a script from Jeff Nathanson (Tower Heist, The Terminal).

The film hits theaters May 26. Watch the first full trailer above.

