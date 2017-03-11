Pussyhat-Wearing Chelsea Handler: Mitch McConnell ‘F**ks’ Paul Ryan

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Comedian and left-wing activist Chelsea Handler took to Twitter Saturday and posted a vulgar message questioning the sex lives of Senator Ted Cruz, Senator Mitch McConell, and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

“I can’t believe @tedcruz wife still fucks him,” Handler’s wrote. “Is anyone fucking @SpeakerRyan ? Oh, right. @MitchMcConell takes care of that.”

Handler has never been below attacking the wives of her political opponents, Cruz’s wife notwithstanding.

In a January interview with Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Handler said she’d never invite Melania Trump on her Netflix talk show because the first lady “can barely speak English.” Melania Trump is fluent in several languages, including her native Slovenian, French, Serbian, and German.

Two days later, Handler attacked Barron Trump.

In a tweet which appeared to condone a Saturday Night Live writer’s attack on the 10-year-old son of the president and first lady, Handler wrote: “It’s interesting that a writer on SNL is held to a higher standard of language than the man we elected @POTUS @katiemaryrich #stupid.”

The 42-year-old Clinton supporter has spent her post-election days protesting the Trump administration.

Handler sported a pussyhat and led a large group of demonstrators at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah for the Women’s March on Main, a march to protest Trump’s inauguration.

While Chandler told Variety earlier this month that “divisiveness is not the answer,” her continued attacks on the wives of Republican leaders suggest she’s still bitter about Clinton’s devastating defeat.

