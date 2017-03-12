Watch: SNL, Scarlett Johansson Mock Ivanka Trump with ‘Complicit’ Perfume Ad

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Saturday Night Live took aim at Ivanka Trump during its March 11 episode, with actress Scarlett Johansson playing a parody version of the First Daughter in a mock commercial for a perfume called “Complicit.”

Johansson, who hosted the NBC comedy show for the fifth time Saturday night, is pictured in the sketch walking into a room filled with gold fixtures and where champagne is being served to party guests.

“Every man knows her name. Every woman knows her face,” a commercial voice-over plays over the ad. “When she walks into a room, all eyes are on her. She’s Ivanka. And a woman like her deserves a fragrance all her own.”

“A scent made just for her. Because she’s beautiful. She’s powerful. She’s… Complicit,” the ad continues.

The ad describes President Trump’s eldest daughter as a woman “who knows what she wants, and knows what she’s doing.”

Johansson as Trump then steps in front of a full-length mirror to apply lipstick and is faced with a reflection of her father, played on the show by Alec Baldwin.

“A feminist. An advocate. A champion for women. Like, how?” the voice-over continues. “She’s loyal. Devoted. But probably should have bounced after that whole Access Hollywood bus thing. Oh, well.”

“Complicit. The fragrance for the woman could stop all this, but won’t,” the ad concludes.

Johansson has been a vocal critic of the new president; in January, the 32-year-old actress and Planned Parenthood supporter marched in the anti-Trump Women’s March on Washington, explaining that she did so to “let our next president know that we, men and women alike, will not stand down or be silenced and will fight to protect our bodies and our choices.”

Johansson herself has also been mocked and targeted for her political views. In 2014, the actress earned the scorn of Boycott, Divest and Sanction (BDS) activists for appearing in an advertising campaign for the Israeli soda-maker company SodaStream.

