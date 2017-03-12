Watch: ‘Wonder Woman’ Trailer Reveals Diana’s Origin Story

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Actress Gal Gadot showed off the latest trailer for her DC superhero flick Wonder Woman at the Kids’ Choice Awards Saturday night.

The latest trailer, titled “Origin,” offers a deeper look into the backstory of Diana Prince (Gadot), the Amazon princess who leaves her home of Themyscira when pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) crash-lands on the island and tells her of a global war being waged in the outside world.

The latest trailer features footage of Diana’s training as she spars with General Antiope (Robin Wright), and also shows off shots of Wonder Woman wielding her weapons of choice, a gigantic sword and the famed Lasso of Truth.

The new trailer comes as Gadot shared the latest poster for the film on her Twitter account Friday.

Believe in Wonder ✨ Here it is, the new poster for #WonderWoman! pic.twitter.com/0dmWd5dsC8 — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 10, 2017

Wonder Woman is directed by Patty Jenkins (Monster, The Killing) off of a script by Allan Heinberg (Grey’s Anatomy) with a story co-written by Zack Snyder (Man of Steel, 300). David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen, Ewen Bremner, Lucy Davis and Doutzen Kroes co-star.

Wonder Woman is in theaters June 2.

