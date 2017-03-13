SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Snoop Dogg stars in a new politically-charged music video that sees the rapper pull a gun on and “shoot” a parody clown version of President Donald Trump.

Visuals for “Lavender,” a song that first appeared on BADBADNOTGOOD and Kaytranada’s IV, show a clown-faced President “Ronald Klump” holding a press conference where he announces a plan to “deport all dogs.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“The ban that this motherf*cker tried to put up; him winning the presidency,” Snoop says is what inspired the concept of that part of the video, Billboard reports.

The dog deportation plan spurs Snoop Dogg and a gang of armed men to ambush the parody President Trump. Snoop points a gun at Trump’s head and pulls the trigger. A giant “BANG” flag pops out.

Snoop says he’s not worried about what his critics might say of the controversial scene.

“When I be putting sh*t out, I don’t ever expect or look for a reaction. I just put it out because I feel like it’s something that’s missing. Any time I drop something, I’m trying to fill in a void,” Snoop says. “I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f*cking clown as president, and the sh*t that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being.”

The next scenes show the clown-face Trump tied up in chains begging for a chance to smoke a joint that’s being passed back and forth.

The four-minute music video, directed by Jesse Wellens and James DeFina, also features actor Michael Rapaport dressed as a clown, who is pulled over and shot by a clown-faced police officer.

The scene was apparently inspired by the fatal police-involved shooting of Philando Castile by a Minnesota police officer last summer, in an incident that was live-streamed in a widely shared Facebook video.

“It’s a lot of clown sh-t going on that we could just sit and talk on the phone all day about, but it’s a few issues that we really wanted to lock into [for the video] like police, the president and just life in general,” Snoop said.

He added: “Police being able to kill motherf*ckers and get away with it; people being in jail for weed for 20, 30 years and motherf*ckers that’s not black on the streets making money off of it. but if you got color or ethnicity connected to your name, you’ve been wrongfully accused or locked up for it, and then you watching people not of color position themselves to get millions and billions off of it.”

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @JeromeEHudson