Country music superstar Trace Adkins praises military service in a new upbeat song entitled “Still a Soldier.”

Written by Phil O’Donnell and Wade Kirby, the three-minute cut follows a United States military veteran with “a corner lot on Dogwood Drive, a year-old truck and a nine-to-five. A pretty wife. With a baby due.”

While he is no longer active duty, Adkins sings “He’s still a soldier. His blood runs red, white and blue. He put away his gun and boots. But he still believes. The American Dream.”

The song will appear on Adkins’ twelfth studio album, Something’s Going On, which is due out March 31st.

“Still a Soldier” is just the latest pro-military service song Adkins has released.

In 2005, the Grammy-nominated singer released the chart-topper “Arlington.” The song tells the story of a fallen American soldier who’s buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Adkins is set to kickoff a nationwide tour with his first show in Clewiston, Florida on March 18th.

