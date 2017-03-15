Rapper Bow Wow Threatens to ‘Pimp’ Melania Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rapper Bow Wow placed himself in the middle of the Twitter beef between Snoop Dogg and Donald Trump on Wednesday, writing on social media in defense of Snoop while threatening to “pimp” Trump’s wife, First Lady Melania Trump.

Bow Wow — real name Shad Moss — is the latest artist to publicly defend Snoop over his controversial music video for the song “Lavender,” which shows the rapper aiming a prop gun at a parody clown version of Trump and then pulling the trigger.

The president fired back at Snoop Dogg Wednesday morning on Twitter, calling the rapper a “failing” artist.

That tweet prompted Bow Wow to respond to Trump directly.

“Ayo @realDonaldTrump shut your punk ass up talking sh*t about my uncle @SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us,” the 30-year-old rapper wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

In response to Bow Wow’s tweet, New York Times culture writer and self-described comedian Sopan Deb appeared to make light of the rapper’s apparent sexual assault threat.

Bow Wow’s comment about Melania Trump is just the latest personal attack directed at the First Family in the wake of Snoop Dogg’s controversial video.

Earlier Wednesday, rapper-actor T.I. took to Instagram to call Trump a “f*cking tangerine tanned muskrat scrotum skin, lacefront possum fur wig wearing, alternative fact, atomic dog diarrhea face ass man.”

Lawmakers Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) have blasted the video, with Rubio telling TMZ this week that jokes about presidential assassinations are something to be “very careful about.”

Meanwhile, The Wrap reported Tuesday that the Secret Service is “aware” of Snoop’s controversial music video, though it wasn’t immediately clear whether the agency would open an investigation into the rapper.

This article has been updated with additional responses and information.

