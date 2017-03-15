Rapper T.I.: Snoop Dogg a ‘Legend,’ Trump a ‘Diarrhea Face Ass Man’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rapper-actor T.I. defended a music video that featured fellow rapper Snoop Dogg aiming a gun at a Donald Trump look-alike and in the process hurled several personal insults at the president in an Instagram post.

In a post to his account Wednesday, T.I. — real name Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. — called Snoop a “f*ckin legend” while at the same time blasting Trump as a “f*cking tangerine tanned muskrat scrotum skin, lacefront possum fur wig wearing, alternative fact, atomic dog diarrhea face ass man [sic].”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Atlanta-based rapper’s outburst came in response to Trump’s early-morning tweet Wednesday in which he called Snoop Dogg a “failing” artist.

“Can you imagine what the outcry would be if Snoop Dogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama?” Trump tweeted Wednesday. “Jail time!”

T.I., who’s spent months attacking Trump, demanded the president not utter Snoop Dogg’s name.

“Leave our legends names out ya f*ckin old ass puppy piss smelling ass mouth & continue to focus on dividing minorities, building barriers, alienating immigrants, & f*ckin this country up like u been doin…. [sic],” T.I. wrote.

The Secret Service has not indicated whether it is investigating Snoop Dogg, but the agency is “aware” of the controversial imagery depicted in the “Lavender” music video, The Wrap reported Tuesday.

Lawmakers including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) slammed Snoop Dogg’s video earlier this week.

“We’ve had presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is really something we should be very careful about,” Rubio told TMZ.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @JeromeEHudson