Celebrities Melt Down Over Trump Budget Cuts

Universal

by Daniel Nussbaum16 Mar 20170

Celebrities took to Twitter Thursday to bemoan President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget proposal, which, among other items, eliminates the budgets for the National Endowment for the Arts and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

While the stars’ criticism focused on the broad nature of the proposed budget cuts, including deep cuts at the Environmental Protection Agency, the bulk of the criticism appeared to center on the elimination of the arts budgets, which fund public media including PBS and NPR.

Some, including Billy on the Street host Billy Eichner and The Wire creator David Simon, lamented that the elimination of the NEA would cut funding to Sesame Street, though the long-running kids television program was picked up by HBO last year.

Other celebrities branded the proposed budget cuts “revolting” and “outrageous.”

Below is a sample of celebrity reaction to the budget proposal on social media Thursday.

Comedian and longtime Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell also tweeted Thursday afternoon, though it wasn’t immediately clear if the tweet was related to the president’s budget proposal.

 

