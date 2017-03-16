‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jesse Williams: Trump a ‘Pig’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Actor and activist Jesse Williams accused President Donald Trump of intentionally dividing the country along racial lines and called him “a pig” in an impromptu interview this week.

Asked by TMZ “how Trump is doing with racial injustice” in America, the Grey’s Anatomy actor replied: “He’s not.”

“He’s a pig who’s trying to make sure that he galvanizes as much fear as possible, particularly against black, brown immigrants, and Muslims,” Williams told TMZ.

Concerning Trump’s law enforcement policy agenda, Williams cited a series of police-involved shooting statistics.

“There were more killings at the hands of police this February than January and February of last year, 211 murders at the hands of police this year so far,” the actor said.

Williams has spoken out against Trump before.

In September, the actor and activist appeared in Joss Whedon’s “Important” political PSA alongside Avengers stars Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson to urge people to vote for former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Last year, the actor was the subject of a petition calling for his firing from Grey’s Anatomy following his racially-charged acceptance speech at the BET Awards, during which he vilified police officers and accused white people of appropriating and then profiting from black culture.

Williams also protested in Ferguson, Missouri after the shooting of Michael Brown in 2014. He later said on CNN’s State of the Union that “there’s a complete double standard and a complete different experience that a certain element of this country has the privilege of being treated like human beings, and the rest of us are not treated like human beings, period.”

