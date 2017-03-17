SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In these trying times, Jackie Mason is the Voice of Reason.

In this week’s exclusive clip for Breitbart News, Jackie discusses the profound new world created by the advent of social media, in which the only way to truly have a conversation is by keeping one’s mouth shut.

“You can do anything to communicate with a person except talk to them,” Jackie explains. “Once you say hello, they say sorry, Twitter me… anything except talk to me.”

Jackie says it’s gotten to a point where a person can’t even recognize their friend from a few feet away, because everyone’s always looking down at their phones, concealing their faces.

“You haven’t seen a person’s face now, if they’re under 50, you haven’t seen their face in the last 12 years,” he says. “If they’re 60 or 70, all of a sudden they’re talking and turning again. But if they’re 30, they’re not allowed to talk. If they’re 40, they almost talk, 50 they might say a word but very carefully.”

“The closer they are to passing away, the more conversation they have. The younger they are, the less they talk,” he added.

Watch Jackie’s latest clip above. And if you don’t like it, don’t talk to him about it. Just tweet him.

