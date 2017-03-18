Tom Ford on Moving Back to US: Trump Made Me ‘Feel More Nationalistic’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Iconic fashion designer Tom Ford is opening up about how Donald Trump’s election made him want to move back to America, and the “tremendous number of people” who “feel disenfranchised.”

“Oddly, it made me want to come back even more,” Ford told Women’s Wear Daily.

“We have a tremendous number of people in this country who feel disenfranchised and clearly we are not relating to or speaking to them,” the Texas-born filmmaker explained. “I am at my core American, and it made me want to come back. It didn’t make me want to run away.”

Ford, a longtime Democrat who hosted a fundraiser for Obama, says Trump’s message resonated with a “big part of the country” that has felt ignored.

“I think when you sense that there is a divide in your country and that there are people who perhaps you’re not relating to, and that those of us who are fortunate enough to live in a world of very liberal human rights and privilege, it’s a wake-up call that we’re not addressing a big part of the country that does feel disenfranchised,” Ford said.

Echoing the sentiments behind Trump’s “America First” political agenda, Ford says the billionaire’s victory made him “feel more nationalistic.”

“It made me feel more nationalistic if anything. The whole country is not like New York and L.A. and the world that I am used to living in.”

WWD reports Fords is planning to move from London to a newly-purchased $39 million home in Los Angeles.

Ford was among the world-renowned designers, including and Marc Jacobs, who publicly declined to design clothing for Mrs. Trump.

