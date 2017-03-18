Universal Pictures Planning Obama White House Comedy

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Obama White House is getting the Hollywood treatment as a workplace comedy.

According to the Hollywood Reporter (THR), Universal Pictures and Anonymous Content are developing a “high-concept workplace comedy” based on the book proposal From the Corner of the Oval by Beck Dorey-Stein, a former White House stenographer.

Stein’s book has been picked up by Random House Publishing Group division Spiegel & Grau.

“The book doesn’t promise a revealing look inside the inner workings of the Obama administration, but focuses more on the White House as a workplace and on the relationships between the staffers,” THR reports.

“From the Corner of the Oval follows a young woman living in Washington D.C. who is at an all-time career low when, through a twist of fate, she goes from serving cocktails to lobbyists to being hired as a stenographer in the Obama White House,” THR says of the book’s synopsis. “The ultimate fish out of water, she stumbles into an elite world and finds herself navigating a series of misadventures in life and love.”

The film will be produced by Anonymous Content’s Michael Sugar, whose previous work includes the Oscar-winning drama Spotlight.

From the Corner of the Oval is due out in 2018.

