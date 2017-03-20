Donald Trump Jr. Blasts Chelsea Handler’s ‘Sick Tweet Targeted at Our Family’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump Jr. responded Monday to a joke posted to social media by talk show host Chelsea Handler that mocked his brother Eric’s unborn son.

“The liberal elite’s real hatred is hopefully starting to be apparent to mainstream America,” Trump Jr. wrote in a lengthy Facebook message.

On Monday, Eric Trump announced that his wife Lara is pregnant with their first child. Handler responded to the news by tweeting: “I guess one of @realDonaldTrump‘s sons is expecting a new baby. Just what we need. Another person with those jeans [sic]. Let’s hope for a girl.”

I guess one of @realDonaldTrump's sons is expecting a new baby. Just what we need. Another person with those jeans. Let's hope for a girl. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 20, 2017

Handler evidently meant to write “genes,” a point not lost on Trump Jr., who slammed the comic on social media.

“Attacking the announcement of someone’s first pregnancy would seem below the belt to most, but sadly that’s no longer the case,” Trump Jr. wrote on Facebook. ” So much for the party of science.”

My response to @ChelseaHandler and her sick tweet targeted at our family. So much for the "tolerant left! pic.twitter.com/u8MlDZ4lDn — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 21, 2017

Handler later apologized for her spelling mistake, but not for the attack on Donald Trump’s granchild.

“Sorry about spelling mistake. I meant “genes,” not “jeans.” I’m a little stoned. What’s your excuse?” Handler wrote.

Eric Trump also piled on Handler, tweeting “Genes” and revealing that “#ItIsaBoy.”

