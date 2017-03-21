Roseanne Barr: Every Attack on Trump ‘Really a Disguised Attack on American Voters’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Comedian Roseanne Barr took to Twitter Monday to defend President Donald Trump from unspecified attacks, which she said were really “disguised” attacks on American voters.

“Every single attack on @POTUS is really a disguised attack on American voters who rejected Obama-Clinton-Bush’s bleeding of R treasury,” Barr tweeted.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Every single attack on @POTUS is really a disguised attack on American voters who rejected Obama-Clinton-Bush's bleeding of R treasury. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 20, 2017

The 64-year-old Roseanne star — whose own 2012 presidential run was the subject of a documentary film — frequently praised Trump during the 2016 race and has continued to defend his presidency on social media.

In June, the comedian told the Hollywood Reporter that the country would be “lucky” if Trump won, “because then it wouldn’t be Hillary.”

“I like Trump because he financed his own [campaign],” Barr said then. “That’s the only way he could’ve gotten that nomination. Because nobody wants a president who isn’t from Yale and Harvard and in the club. ‘Cause it’s all about distribution. When you’re in the club, you’ve got people that you sell to. That’s how money changes hands, that’s how business works. If you’ve got friends there, they scratch your back and blah, blah.”

Last week, Barr spoke out after Palestinian activist and Women’s March organizer Linda Sarsour said it is impossible to be both a pro-Israel Zionist and a feminist.

“Is it even possible to be a pro-Palestinian feminist?” Barr fired back on Twitter.

Barr also announced last week that the cast of her hit 1990s television show was “up for a reunion show.” Roseanne ran for nine seasons between 1988 and 1997 and won three Golden Globe awards.

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum