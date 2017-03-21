Schwarzenegger Taunts Trump over Approval Ratings in Twitter Video

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Arnold Schwarzenegger taunted President Donald Trump over his approval ratings and his 2018 budget proposal in a video he posted to his Twitter account Tuesday.

“Oh, Donald. The ratings are in, and you got swamped,” the actor and former California governor says in the video. “Wow. Now you’re in the thirties?”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“But what do you expect? I mean, when you take away after-school programs for children and Meals on Wheels for the poor people, that’s not what you call ‘making America great again’. Come on!” Schwarzenegger mocked.

Schwarzenegger appeared to be referring to a recently-released Gallup poll that found Trump at a 37 percent approval rating, his lowest since taking office. However, other polls — including a Rasmussen poll released Tuesday — show the president hovering at around 50 percent approval.

Schwarzenegger and Trump have been feuding for months.

Last month, the Terminator star offered to switch jobs with Trump “so people can finally sleep comfortably again.”

After Celebrity Apprentice struggled with poor ratings throughout the entirety of its rebooted first season, Schwarzenegger quit the once-popular reality show and blamed an anti-Trump boycott for turning audiences and advertisers away.

“When people found out that Trump was still involved as executive producer and was still receiving money from the show, then half the people [started] boycotting it,” he told Empire magazine.

In his 40-second Twitter video on Tuesday, Schwarzenegger invited the president to visit Hart Middle School in Washington D.C. to see the work his After-School All-Stars organization is doing.

“I’ll take you there, so you can see the fantastic work that they’re doing for these children,” the actor said.

Trump has yet to respond to the video.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson