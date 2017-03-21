Tom Hanks, Alec Baldwin Set for Celebrity Telethon to Benefit ACLU

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tom Hanks, Alec Baldwin, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will lead a star-studded group of celebrities in hosting a telethon to benefit the American Civil Liberties Union this month.

The event, dubbed “Stand for Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU,”will be live-streamed on Facebook Live March 31, with celebrities manning the phone banks in New York City.

Other stars expected to participate include Tracey Morgan, Jon Hamm, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Padma Lakshmi, Jane Krakowski, Ellie Kemper and Tituss Burgess.

The non-profit ACLU, headquartered in New York City, has worked hard to oppose President Donald Trump’s policies, including his executive orders temporarily limiting immigration from terror-prone countries.

“Our work in the courts is essential right now to hold off the worst of the abuses,” ACLU Executive Director Anthony D. Romero said in a statement. “But it is also the collective will and tireless actions of ‘we the people’ that serve as a bulwark against unconstitutional and wrong-headed policies and executive orders. By supporting our work through this telethon, we can fight even harder to defend the rights guaranteed by our Constitution.”

The event will be produced by Friend of a Friend Productions, the Huffington Post and Funny or Die, the latter of which will reportedly produce short video clips to premiere during the telethon.

Hollywood has become more supportive of the ACLU since Trump’s election.

In January, People vs. O.J. Simpson star Sarah Paulson used her acceptance speech at the SAG Awards to urge celebrities and viewers at home to donate to the organization. In February, talent agency UTA announced it would cancel its annual Oscars party and instead donate $250,000 to the ACLU.

At this year’s Oscars, several celebrities wore ACLU pins on their dresses and tuxedos.

Stand for Rights marks the second celebrity telethon to support the ACLU this year. During Trump’s inauguration, celebrities including Jane Fonda, Judd Apatow and Patricia Arquette hosted a “Love-a-Thon” to support liberal organizations like the ACLU and Planned Parenthood.

