U.S. Army Honors Gary Sinise with George Catlett Marshall Medal for ‘Selfless Service’

Actor Gary Sinise has been selected to receive the 2017 George Catlett Marshall Medal, the highest award for public service given out by the Council of Trustees of the Association of the United States Army.

“I am honored to be invited to receive the George Catlett Marshall Medal from the Association of the United States Army,” Sinise said in a statement reported by the Military Times. “It has been a great blessing to know there is something I can do to support the men and women in uniform who defend our nation and I will look forward to expressing my gratitude in person at the Marshall Dinner.”

The top honor from the AUSA to Sinise is just the latest award the Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders star has been given for his tireless commitment to military veterans and their families.

The Gary Sinise Foundation, which has been supporting military members and their families since 2011, was honored by the FBI Monday for its efforts to build new smart homes for severely injured police officers and veterans.

Last summer, Sinise told ABC News’ Jon Karl that “we can never do enough for our veterans.” And indeed the actor, who famously played Vietnam veteran Lt. Dan in the 1994 Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump, has appeared to live up to that commitment. In May of last year, Sinise was awarded the Bradley Prize for his foundation’s longtime work helping veterans and first responders. The actor donated the $250,000 stipend to the foundation.

Sinise will be honored by the AUSA during the Marshall Dinner on October 11. The dinner will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Past recipients of the George Catlett Marshall Medal include Harry S Truman, Bob Hope, and George H.W. Bush.

