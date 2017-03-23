SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Foundation for Art and Creative Technology in Liverpool has taken down Shia LaBeouf’s anti-Donald Trump “He Will Not Divide Us” art project just one day after its debut, marking the fourth such shutdown of the actor’s work since January.

In a statement on its Twitter page, FACT said it had removed the installation — which consisted of a flag with the phrase “He Will Not Divide Us” printed on it — from its rooftop due to “dangerous, illegal trespassing.”

On police advice, FACT and LaBeouf, Rönkkö & Turner have removed the installation HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US due to dangerous, illegal trespassing. — FACT (@FACT_Liverpool) March 23, 2017

The project — which LaBeouf launched with his frequent performance art collaborators Nastja Sade Ronkko and Luke Turner — began at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York, with a webcam pointed toward visitors who were encouraged to stare into it and repeat the titular phrase as many times as they wished. The project was to have remained active for President Trump’s entire first term in office.

The museum shut down the project in February, saying the site had attracted groups of protesters and political violence.

LaBeouf and his partners then relocated the project to the outside of a theater in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, but that location was also abandoned after reports of gunshots in the area.

Earlier this month, LaBeouf relaunched the live stream with a simple white flag mounted at an undisclosed location. Using flight patterns and constellations, a group of Internet sleuths found the flag and replaced it with Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” hat.

Following that incident, LaBeouf announced this week that he would move the anti-Trump art project to the UK.

“Events have shown that America is simply not safe enough for this artwork to exist,” LaBeouf, Ronkko and Turner wrote in a statement on the FACT website. “We are proud to be continuing the project at FACT, an arts centre at the heart of the community.”

LaBeouf, Ronkko and Turner had not yet commented on the installation’s removal by publication.

A representative for the Foundation for Art and Creative Technology did not immediately return Breitbart News’ request for comment.

