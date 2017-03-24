Gwyneth Paltrow Offers Tips on Achieving ‘Orgasm Equality’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Goop — the lifestyle brand founded by actress Gwyneth “incredibly close to the common woman” Paltrow — has published its second annual Sex issue that includes discussions on everything from the joy of sex toys to how women can achieve “orgasm equality” during intercourse.

The March 23 edition of the feminine newsletter is dedicated to all facets of sex and covers a wide range of hardcore topics.

Stories in the latest issue include “The Thrill of Dating in Your 40s – And Beyond” and “How to Have (Good) Casual Sex.” In a section that asks “Can Porn Be Ethical?” one writer questions whether “pornography is just another facet of human sexual expression” that ultimately may not be “the sexist, erection-deflating, marriage-wrecking, impossible-body-standard-generating scourge that many of us believe it to be.”

Paltrow’s publication also offers a “reality check” on anal sex and provides an educational Q&A with research psychoanalyst and author Paul Joannides, Psy.D. about the safety and health risks associated with the act.

“If it doesn’t feel good when it’s happening, stop,” warns Dr. Joannides.

Readers are also treated to a long list of “sex toys for every type,” including selections geared toward “the techy,” the “mistress-in-training,” and the “DIY-er.”

In typical Goop fashion, the gifts range from the relatively affordable JimmyJane Deluxe Furry Gold Cuffs ($19) to the Velv’or Jcobra Solid Silver Velvet Edition “c-ring” ($3,128).

Paltrow’s newsletter has come under fire before for featuring highly expensive gifts likely financially out of reach for the majority of American women. In 2014, The Iron Man actress was ripped on social media for unveiling a Holiday Gift guide aimed at everyday moms that featured $12,000 vases and $5,000 juicers.

The Oscar-winner told CNNMoney in 2015 that Goop allows her to connect with and provide essential products to the average female demographic.

“I’m incredibly close to the common woman in that I’m a woman and I’m a mother and we all are in a physical body with beating hearts with compassion and love,” Paltrow said.

