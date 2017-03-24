Kendrick Lamar Rips ‘Chump’ Donald Trump in Latest Track

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Kendrick Lamar — one of former President Obama’s favorite rappers — released a new song Thursday that trashes President Donald Trump.

The single “The Heart Part 4” sees the Compton, California crooner calling the commander-in-chief a “chump.”

“Donald Trump is a chump, know how we feel, punk. Tell ’em that God comin’. And Russia need a replay button, y’all up to somethin’,” Lamar raps on the political track. “Electoral votes look like memorial votes. But America’s truth ain’t ignorin’ the votes.”

(Explicit Language)

The Grammy-winner shared the song, which is also available on iTunes, with his 7 million Twitter followers.

The Heart Part 4 https://t.co/C9M7ZH1o4v — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) March 24, 2017

The song, however, is not the first time Lamar has dissed Trump in his music. On a song from rapper Isaiah Rashad, Lamar rapped about smoking weed in and vandalizing a room at Trump Tower — which at the time was the Trump presidential campaign headquarters:

Might stay in the Trump Tower for one week

Spray paint all the walls and smoke weed

F*ck them and f*ck y’all and f*ck me

The “King Kunta” rapper has served as a celebrity spokesman for the Obama administration’s mentoring program My Brother’s Keeper and was a frequent guest at the Obama White House.

Obama had named Lamar’s song “How Much A Dollar Cost” his favorite song of 2015 and sent a “shoutout” to the rapper congratulating him for his politically charged performance at the 58th annual Grammy Awards.

Obama also said Lamar was among his favorite rappers.

“I think the young guys, Kendrick and Chance, are doing amazing work,” Obama said last year on SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning show.

Lamar also performed at the White House on July 4 last year for Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama’s annual military appreciation event.

