Netflix Signs Adam Sandler to Second Four-Film Deal

The distribution deal between Netflix and actor Adam Sandler has been so successful that the streaming giant has struck a new four-film deal with Sandler to create more original content.

The new deal is an extension of the four-picture deal Sandler signed with Netflix in 2014. The new deal, same as the first, will see the A-lister starring in each film, with his Happy Madison Productions producing each project for exclusive streaming on Netflix.

“Adam Sandler one of the leading comedians in the film world, and his movies have proven to be extremely successful with our subscribers around the world,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer “We are thrilled at the opportunity to extend our partnership with Adam and his entire team at Happy Madison and keep the world laughing.”

Sandler’s first for Netflix, 2015’s The Ridiculous 6, was heavily panned by critics but was one of the streaming giant’s most watched films ever. Netflix’s other history-making film was the 2016 follow-up The Do-Over, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sandler, for his part, praised his partnership with Netflix.

“Love working with Netflix and collaborating with them,” he said. “I love how passionate they are about making movies and getting them out there for the whole world to see. They’ve made me feel like family and I can’t thank them enough for their support.”

The actor’s next Netflix feature is Sandy Wexler, which is set for an April 14 release. The comedy movie stars Judd Apatow, Jennifer Hudson, Kevin James, Terry Crews, Lamorne Morris, Nick Swardson and Rob Schneider.

