Michael Moore After GOP Healthcare Bill Fails: Time ‘for the Resistance to Step Forward’

Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore says Republican lawmaker’s failure Friday to pass a bill to repeal Obamacare opens the door for Democrats and progressive pressure groups to rev up their opposition to President Donald Trump’s agenda.

“This is not the time for the Democrats to gloat,” Moore warned during an appearance on MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes.

“This is the time we have to now double down,” Moore added. “Please understand that Trump is telling you the truth when he tells you that Obamacare is going to explode or implode. They are going to actively make sure that that happens”:

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan decided Friday to pull his party’s Obamacare replacement bill, known as the American Health Care Act (AHCA). The move spurred celebration from liberal lawmakers and anti-Trump celebrities.

But Moore also said the bill’s failure is evidence that the president cannot keep his campaign promises.

“A lot of people, they’re getting it. They’re getting that they were lied to,” Moore explained. “A lot of promises were held out to them that aren’t going to come true. And they saw just how transparent the Republicans and Trump were with this bill.”

“This was a tax cut bill for the rich, not a healthcare bill,” the Academy Award-winner added. “This was an attempt now to try and kill Obamacare in actually more cruel ways because they’re going to try to nip and tuck and cut HHS to get in the way of what Obamacare does.”

Conservative and moderate Republican lawmakers opposed the AHCA, as did an overwhelming majority of American voters.

