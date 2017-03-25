‘Trump’s Worst Day as President’: Celebs Rejoice as GOP Healthcare Bill Fails

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Left-wing celebrities wasted no time Friday celebrating Speaker of the House Paul Ryan’s decision to pull the Obamacare replacement bill, known as the American Health Care Act (AHCA).

After two days of high-stakes gamesmanship, President Donald Trump requested that the bill be pulled, CNN reported.

The move led to a flood of mocking and gloating from some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Comedian Drew Carey called it Trump’s “worst day as president,” while other stars like Mark Ruffalo thanked far-left pressure group the #Resistance for forcing lawmakers to cave on the bill.

Below is a roundup of reactions:

On the bright side, MY day is going fucking GREAT! Ƕ #SunnyInLA: This Is Donald Trump's Worst Day as President – GQ https://t.co/6m5UrTuuMI — Drew Carey (@DrewFromTV) March 24, 2017

Congratulations to the #Resistance for win on Health Care. Decency won, driven by you! Humbled to stand shoulder to shoulder with you! — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 24, 2017

Kudos 2 republicans who stayed strong amidst promises& threats by u know who & his cronies. For reals, well done, brave, woke, appreciated https://t.co/675DVhU1Tr — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) March 24, 2017

No vote. The Repubs decided if they couldn't win the game, rather than play they would take their bats & ball & go home. Typical behavior. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 24, 2017

Watching Paul Ryan still blame Obama.

Pitiful. They can’t even be man enough to admit they control it now. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) March 24, 2017

What a nailbiter watching Repubs with their evil healthcare bill – Paul Ryan had to pull another all nighter! No time to even lift, bro. — Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 24, 2017

Apparently "the art of the deal" means coming up with something so awful that you get everyone to collectively not want to go near it. 👏 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 24, 2017

DT is a complete failure. He must be removed before he fails at something that will cost people's lives. Independent com. #Trumprussia — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 24, 2017

Trump has blinked. So much for the Art of the Deal. #loser @realDonaldTrump — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 24, 2017

Even though they made their bill even meaner and more hateful toward women and kids, it wasn't anti-woman enough for the Tea Party Reps. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 24, 2017

We're gonna whine so much you may even get tired of whining. You'll say please Mr. President, it's too much whining, we can't take anymore! — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 24, 2017

We did it!! “GOP health care bill withdrawn, House in recess”https://t.co/WbL4kglGLj — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 24, 2017

I'm glad the healthcare bill didn't pass..but want a real group effort from both sides to reform Obama care..We can do better.. We need to.. — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 24, 2017

Thank you to all those who called their representatives and resisted ACA repeal in other ways. There's more to do, but this is a real win. https://t.co/ZkycABBOXk — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 24, 2017

When your dream of taking away millions of peoples health coverage is shattered because 'people… https://t.co/yv1c4cpBIX — #VisionImplementor (@Tyrese) March 24, 2017

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @jeromeehudson.