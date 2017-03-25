Skip to content

‘Trump’s Worst Day as President’: Celebs Rejoice as GOP Healthcare Bill Fails

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

by Jerome Hudson25 Mar 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Left-wing celebrities wasted no time Friday celebrating Speaker of the House Paul Ryan’s decision to pull the Obamacare replacement bill, known as the American Health Care Act (AHCA).

After two days of high-stakes gamesmanship, President Donald Trump requested that the bill be pulled, CNN reported.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The move led to a flood of mocking and gloating from some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Comedian Drew Carey called it Trump’s “worst day as president,” while other stars like Mark Ruffalo thanked far-left pressure group the #Resistance for forcing lawmakers to cave on the bill.

Below is a roundup of reactions:

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @jeromeehudson.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.