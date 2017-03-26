Watch: Warner Bros. Unveils First Full ‘Justice League’ Trailer

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“We have to be ready; you, me the others. There’s an attack coming from far away.”

“Not coming, Bruce. It’s already here. The others — where are they?”

Warner Bros. unveiled the first full trailer for its DC superhero blockbuster Justice League on Saturday, and the clip features the first look at the whole gang together in action: Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg (Superman is notably absent, but actor Henry Cavill will reportedly appear in the movie).

The trailer kicks off with an ominous warning from Ben Affleck’s Batman, which quickly gives way to the assembly of the team. The heroes kick some butt to a cover of The Beatles’ “Come Together,” while Batman explains what his superpower is to The Flash: “I’m rich.”

The end of the trailer features Aquaman (Jason Momoa) riding shotgun in the Batmobile before launching himself into the air to beat up some aerial bad guys.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Man of Steel) off of a script from Chris Terrio (Batman v Superman, Argo).

Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, JK Simmons, Jeremy Irons, Amber Heard, Diane Lane, Billy Crudup, Willem Dafoe and Jesse Eisenberg round out the star-studded cast.

Justice League is in theaters November 17.

