Sarah Paulson Volunteers to Play Trump in Election-Themed Season of ‘American Horror Story’

Actress Sarah Paulson says she’d like to play President Donald Trump in the upcoming seventh season of American Horror Story.

“I’d like to play Donald Trump,” the Emmy-winning actress told the Hollywood Reporter at PaleyFest on Saturday.

“If Donald Trump is going to be a character in it,” she added. “Why not? That’s an acting challenge to be sure.”

In February, American Horror Story creator and showrunner Ryan Murphy said the seventh season of the horror anthology series would focus on the 2016 presidential race.

“I don’t have a title, but the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through,” Murphy told Bravo’s Andy Cohen. Murphy also told THR in an interview that he wants to show “not just the obvious, single-minded point of view but rather express all sides of that equation.”

Paulson — who won an Emmy for her role as real-life prosecutor Marcia Clark in Murphy’s other FX series, The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story – was confirmed as a cast member for Season 7 in February.

However, it appears unlikely the actress would play the actual president in the new series; at the Publicists Guild Awards luncheon last month, Murphy told the audience flatly: “You will not see Trump and [Hillary] Clinton as characters on the show.”

He did, however, hint that he may have another role in mind for Paulson: “Now as I look over at Sarah Paulson, I think of Kellyanne Conway. I don’t know! I might be rewriting!”

Whatever role she ends up playing, Paulson told THR that Murphy will bring his “unique perspective” to the project.

“Whatever the angle he’s going to take, it will be unique, which will make it new, which will make us interested and make our eyes and ears open probably in a way that we hadn’t thought about,” she said.

American Horror Story wrapped its sixth season, Roanoke, in November. The show was renewed by FX in January through Season 9.

