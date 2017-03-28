SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A photo of rapper Wiz Khalifa apparently paying tribute to the late Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar sparked furor across the South American country this week.

One photo posted to the “See You Again” rapper’s Instagram account shows a bouquet of fresh flowers and a marijuana joint perched next to a headstone belonging to Pablo Escobar.

The 29-year-old rapper — real name Cameron Jibril Thomaz — ultimately deleted the photo, but not before it had been captured and spread online.

One disgusted Twitter user posted the rapper’s photo, captioning it: “Colombians aren’t proud as you are of a murder and narco like Pablo Escobar. Show more respect. Colombia isn’t Pablo Escobar…”

.@wizkhalifa Colombians aren't proud as you are of a murder and narco like Pablo Escobar. Show more respect. Colombia isn't Pablo Escobar… pic.twitter.com/wTWihq0mC4 — Pablo JaramilloVasco (@PabloJlloVasco) March 27, 2017

The Pittsburgh-based rapper was in Colombia for a performance at a music festival in Medellin.

Medellin Mayor Federico Gutierrez slammed Khalifa and demanded he apologize for “advocating crime.”

“That scoundrel, instead of bringing flowers to Pablo Escobar, he should have brought flowers to the victims of violence in this city,” Gutierrez reportedly told local media. “He must offer an apology to the city,” Gutierrez said, adding that Khalifa was “not welcomed” back.

Dozens of others took to social media to protest Khalifa’s apparent praise of the late drug lord, whose cartel killed thousands in the 1980s and 90s.

It's embarrassing that @wizkhalifa honors Pablo Escobar. What a lack of respect with the people of Colombia: https://t.co/RPWgptTIHp — José Miguel Quintero (@JosMiguelQuinte) March 27, 2017

@wizkhalifa Celebrating the thousands of crimes commited by Pablo Escobar is the product of a filthy mind and a putrid soul. — IgnacioGreiffenstein (@NachoGreiffenst) March 26, 2017

It's unfortunate that @wizkhalifa brought flowers to Pablo Escobar's grave in Medellin. The drug kingpin was no Robin Hood. @FicoGutierrez — Aldo Civico (@acivico) March 26, 2017

Escobar’s life is the subject of the highly-popular Netflix original series Narcos.

Wiz Khalifa has not responded to the controversy.

