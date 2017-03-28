Jane Fonda Pitches ‘Trumpers’ Adult Diapers to ‘Help With All the Leaks’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Netflix’s Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday night to riff on some of the legislative setbacks incurred by President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Hanoi Jane” Fonda — who once famously denounced American soldiers as “war criminals” during the Vietnam War — proposed a new business opportunity for Trump.

“Adult diapers that can be called ‘Trumpers,’ to help with all the leaks,” she said.

The duo, who first appeared onscreen together in the 1980 workplace comedy 9 to 5, joined in the Los Angeles-based Women’s March in protest of Trump’s presidency.

“Join us on Saturday! We will not be silent and will stand together. Visit https://t.co/uMTkPDostk for info see you there! #WMLA #whyimarch,” Fonda wrote a tweet that has been deleted.

At the end of their almost ten-minute interview, Fonda called attention to her jacket lapel as she and Tomlin showed Colbert their matching Planned Parenthood pins, in apparent support of the abortion giant.

Fonda was among many stars, including Judd Apatow, and Patricia Arquette, who took part in a star-studded Facebook Live telethon that aired during Trump’s presidential inauguration. The proceeds went toward Planned Parenthood and environmental group Earthjustice.

