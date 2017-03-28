Watch: First Trailer for Al Gore’s ‘An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Al Gore is back again to warn about the dangers of climate change in the first trailer for An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, the follow-up to his Oscar-winning 2006 documentary An Inconvenient Truth.

“Storms get stronger and more destructive. Watch the water splash off the city,” the former vice president and climate change activist warns in the trailer as newsreel footage of severe weather plays in the background. “This is global warming.”

“Despair can be paralyzing,” he adds, “but this, to me, is the most exciting new development. We’re seeing a tremendous amount of positive change. The basis is there. But it’s still not enough.”

The trailer also features several brief excerpts of President Donald Trump’s comments on global warming, and shows Gore delivering lectures and traveling around the world to survey climate-related damage up close.

Inconvenient 2 premiered as the opening night film at the Sundance Film Festival in January, reportedly drawing a standing ovation after the screening from the audience in Park City.

“This movie gives me an extra burst of hope because I think …it really effectively tells the story of how much hope is out there for transforming our energy system to become much more efficient,” Gore said at the screening, according to Variety. “We are going to win this.”

The trailer’s release came the same day President Donald Trump signed an executive order that will roll back several key energy industry regulations signed into law by former President Barack Obama.

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power is directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk, with original director Davis Guggenheim returning as executive producer.

Paramount Pictures will release the film on July 28.

