Watch: Robert De Niro is Bernie Madoff in HBO’s ‘Wizard of Lies’ Trailer

Oscar-winner Robert De Niro plays notorious Ponzi scheme fraudster Bernie Madoff in the first trailer for HBO’s The Wizard of Lies.

Wizard will focus on the investigation into Madoff, who was sentenced in June of 2009 to 150 years in prison for his role atop the largest fraudulent investment scheme in American history.

Barry Levinson (Rock the Kasbah, Wag the Dog) directs Wizard of Lies off of a script from John Burnham Schwartz (Reservation Road).

Michelle Pfeiffer, Hank Azaria, Kristen Connolly, Lily Rabe and Nathan Darrow co-star.

The films premieres on HBO May 20.

