DELINGPOLE: Al Gore – Global Warming Is Real Because…Production Values

Al Gore has issued a devastating riposte to President Trump’s Executive Order on Energy: he has unleashed the trailer for An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power.

Unlike its creaky predecessor – basically an extended powerpoint lecture featuring crap animations of drowning polar bears and a fat, sweating, failed presidential candidate in a suit clambering up onto a hydraulic elevator to make some tendentious, whiney point about a graph – this sequel uses shock, awe and spectacular footage to bludgeon its audience into submission.

A maelstrom of brown, boiling floodwaters, calving glaciers, burning mountainsides and lashing tornadoes, Gore’s production team have pulled out the stops to create a propaganda movie so lavishly convincing it makes Triumph Of The Will look like Snakes On A Plane.

At the heart of the movie is Gore himself – whose caring, nurturing, brow-furrowed sensitivity as he travels the world’s weather disaster zones to marvel at the damage done by man’s selfishness, greed and refusal-to-amend-his-lifestyle (TM) is contrasted with the smirking evil of the movie’s arch-villain, Donald J. Trump. Trump, of course, represents the “Power” to whom the heroic Gore figure is speaking “Truth.”

What is clear, though, even from the two-and-a-half-minute trailer, is that among the things left behind on the cutting room floor are science, integrity, and credibility.

There is, for example, absolutely no evidence that man-made carbon dioxide has produced an increase in extreme weather events. In fact tornadoes, hurricanes, droughts, bitter winters and extreme precipitation have all either remained much the same or reduced since “global warming” began.

So what Gore is doing here, in other words, is misleading his audience with weather horror porn of extreme events which have nothing at all to do with climate change.

As for the prominently featured wind turbines and solar arrays – these are a blatant attempt to push the expensive, environmentally damaging, inefficient renewables to which green shysters like Gore are ideologically committed but which will make no difference to climate change. Their sole purpose is to enrich, at taxpayers’ expense, a few of the rent-seekers, troughers, crony-capitalists and other charlatans who are leeching off the back of this disgusting $1.5 trillion per annum scam.

Follow the money: this is the real reason Gore has made this movie. And it’s the reason there has been such squealing objection to President Trump’s (actually quite disappointingly modest) attempts to take on the Climate Industrial Complex.

Still, you can tell Trump is headed in the right direction from the kind of people who are attacking him.

Historians in the near future will mark today, March 28, 2017, as the day the extinction of human life on earth began, thanks 2 Donald Trump — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 28, 2017

Trump admin has put American people's health & our planet's future on the back burner, lining the pockets of big oil & special interests. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 28, 2017

This will kill 120k people/yr. Donald Trump is about to undo Obama's legacy on climate change https://t.co/scSBgFmbVB # via @HuffPostPol — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 28, 2017

These are the kind of rising sea levels we can all enjoy: the ones caused by the sweet, salty deluge of liberal tears.