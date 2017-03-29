SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Child-terrorizing demon clown Pennywise is back with a vengeance in the first trailer for Warner Bros’ upcoming big-screen adaptation of Stephen King’s horror classic It, released Wednesday.

The trailer opens as little Georgie Denbrough (Jackson Robert Scott) follows a paper boat while it slowly makes its way down a rain-soaked street — only to come face to face with the creepy clown hiding in a storm drain.

When Georgie disappears in the small town of Derry, Maine, his brother Bill (Jaeden Lieberher) joins with other children in the town to create the Losers Club, an investigative unit determined to uncover the truth behind the strange occurrences.

According to Entertainment Weekly, this latest iteration of It focuses on one half of King’s 1986 novel, with plans already in motion for a follow-up film. The new film also switches out the novel’s original 1950s time period for the 1980s.

The film will mark the second screen outing for the killer clown tale, after the 1990 TV miniseries starring Tim Curry as Pennywise.

It is directed by Andy Muschietti (Mama) off of a screenplay by Gary Dauberman, Chase Palmer and Cary Fukunaga. Bill Skarsgard plays the red balloon-carrying Pennywise in this one, while Lieberher, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Chosen Jacobs and Wyatt Oleff co-star.

The film hits theaters September 8.

