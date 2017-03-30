Charlie Daniels Proposes Pro-Life ‘Sanctuary Cities’ for Unborn Children

As leaders of several of the largest cities in the United States vow to defy federal immigration law to shield illegal immigrants from deportation, country legend Charlie Daniels has suggested a similar idea for pro-life cities across the country: namely, that they ignore federal abortion law and become “sanctuary cities” for unborn children.
The 80-year-old Grammy-winner made the suggestion in a post to his Twitter account early Thursday morning.
“How about some cities declaring themselves a sanctuary for the unborn and refuse to abide by the federal laws allowing abortion,” Daniels wrote.
Daniels’ suggestion comes as the Center for Medical Progress released a new undercover video this week that revealed additional details behind the abortion process at Planned Parenthood, the country’s largest abortion provider. Earlier this week, California prosecutors charged CMP staffers with a slew of felonies for recording Planned Parenthood staff without their consent.
Daniels — set to release a book of memoirs in October — has kept up his political activism in recent months.
The country music Hall of Famer is a passionate supporter of the Second Amendment; in a November interview, Daniels lamented that some people in America are “willing to lose some freedoms just to maintain their way of life.”
“Unfortunately I feel the ebb of patriotism again. I can’t believe that we have set back in this country and let things deteriorate to the point that they are,” he told Daniel Defense in an interview. “And I cannot believe how very unaware about 40 percent of the population of this country are about what is happening.”
