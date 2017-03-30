Comedy Central Teases New Series ‘The President Show’ with Press Release Mocking Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Comedy Central will apparently launch a new television show called The President Show, according to a press release from the cable network released Thursday that mocked President Trump’s tweeting style.

“Late night TV is broken. A TOTAL DISASTER. I alone can fix it!” the official Comedy Central press release touted.

The press release included a Twitter handle — @PresidentShow — but included no additional information about the project.

The President Show Twitter handle boasts that it is the “#1 show on television,” with “many many millions of viewers.”

A separate Twitter handle — @LateNightDonald — has also apparently been created in conjunction with the upcoming series. The handle’s bio reads: “Official Twitter profile for the host of @PresidentShow. Make Night Late Again!”

The “Late Night Donald” account began issuing tweets last week, many of which poke fun at the president.

Hackers shining the spotlight on WEAK late night. We need to bring AMERICAN JOBS back to late night. — Late Night Donald (@LateNightDonald) March 30, 2017

Just got off the phone. Thank YOU Viacom for NOT moving 30 million jobs to Mexico. — Late Night Donald (@LateNightDonald) March 30, 2017

I'm going to be the most terrific, luxurious, fantastic late night show you've ever seen. It'll be Arsenio x10! https://t.co/W7ozaQfFHf — Late Night Donald (@LateNightDonald) March 30, 2017

Can’t wait for #GameOfThrones to come back. Love watching the Lannisters beat up on those LOSER Starks. — Late Night Donald (@LateNightDonald) March 30, 2017

The President Show could be the Viacom-owned cable network’s replacement for The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, which was canceled in August after two years of perpetually low ratings.

The Funny or Die-produced, game show-formatted @midnight with Chris Hardwick has been airing in the 11:30 p.m. slot left vacant by Wilmore, immediately following Trevor Noah’s Daily Show.

TV Guide notes that the mysterious project could simply be a Daily Show special, or could be related to Trevor Noah’s planned “Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library,” a library set to open in June in Manhattan that will feature a collection of the president’s “most important and insane tweets.”

A representative for Comedy Central said the network had “no further information at this time.”

