Comedy Central Teases New Series ‘The President Show’ with Press Release Mocking Trump

by Daniel Nussbaum30 Mar 20170

Comedy Central will apparently launch a new television show called The President Show, according to a press release from the cable network released Thursday that mocked President Trump’s tweeting style.

“Late night TV is broken. A TOTAL DISASTER. I alone can fix it!” the official Comedy Central press release touted.

The press release included a Twitter handle — @PresidentShow — but included no additional information about the project.

The President Show Twitter handle boasts that it is the “#1 show on television,” with “many many millions of viewers.”

A separate Twitter handle — @LateNightDonald — has also apparently been created in conjunction with the upcoming series. The handle’s bio reads: “Official Twitter profile for the host of @PresidentShow. Make Night Late Again!”

The “Late Night Donald” account began issuing tweets last week, many of which poke fun at the president.

The President Show could be the Viacom-owned cable network’s replacement for The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, which was canceled in August after two years of perpetually low ratings.

The Funny or Die-produced, game show-formatted @midnight with Chris Hardwick has been airing in the 11:30 p.m. slot left vacant by Wilmore, immediately following Trevor Noah’s Daily Show.

TV Guide notes that the mysterious project could simply be a Daily Show special, or could be related to Trevor Noah’s planned “Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library,” a library set to open in June in Manhattan that will feature a collection of the president’s “most important and insane tweets.”

A representative for Comedy Central said the network had “no further information at this time.”

 

