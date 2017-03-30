Jane Fonda ‘Grace and Frankie’ Vibrator Billboard Turning Heads in Hollywood

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A large billboard on Vine Street in Hollywood depicting Netflix’s Grace and Frankie stars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda holding purple vibrators is causing quite a stir for commuters.

“Good vibes,” reads the tagline in the giant ad, promoting the third season premiere of the popular comedy series.

The sexually-charged billboard nearly caused a car crash for at least one L.A. motorist.

“Almost rear ended someone cuz it took me too long to figure out what they were holding in this ‘Grace and Frankie’ billboard,” wrote one Twitter user.

almost rear ended someone cuz it took me too long to figure out what they were holding in this "Grace and Frankie"billboard pic.twitter.com/NZUt89wT5N — Connieshin (@thatconnieshin) March 25, 2017

In the Netflix series, Tomlin and Fonda play two 70-somethings whose law partner husbands declare their love for each other and leave their wives, turning their lives upside down.

The longtime friends embraced each other on a billboard for the premiere of Season 2. But given the sex toy-centric plot in Season 3 — as the two women start a female sex toy business — the vibrator ad in midtown Hollywood makes sense. It makes even more sense following Netflix’s promotion of the show last week with a short clip featuring Tomlin’s Frankie dancing on the beach alongside a slew of shimmying dildos.

Good vibes have arrived. All new season of Grace and Frankie now streaming on @Netflix! pic.twitter.com/iA5u4Cqa6I — Grace and Frankie (@GraceandFrankie) March 24, 2017

On Monday, Tomlin and Fonda appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote the upcoming season.

Fonda took the opportunity to pitch a business opportunity to President Donald Trump; a line of adult diapers she called ‘Trumpers,” which she joked would “help with all the leaks.”

