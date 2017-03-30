Rob Schneider to Democrats: ‘It’s Not Russia, It’s You’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Actor-comedian Rob Schneider has a simple message for Democrats harping on about alleged connections between Trump campaign staff and the Russian government: It’s not them. It’s you.

In a message posted to his Twitter page Wednesday, Schneider illustrated how U.S. voters had been rejecting Democrats and voting them out of power long before the 2016 election.

“2010 Dems lost the House, 2012 Dems lost the Senate, 2016 Dems lost the White House, 2017 Dems lost ability to reason, It’s not Russia, it’s YOU,” Schneider tweeted Wednesday.

2010 Dems lost the House

2012 Dems lost the Senate

2016 Dems lost the White House

2017 Dems lost ability to reason

It's not Russia, it's YOU — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) March 29, 2017

The former Saturday Night Live star was a lifelong Democrat before abandoning the party he says “horrified” him.

“As a lifelong Democrat I am horrified by what’s happening in this state with the Democrat Supermajority now in the legislature in California,” Schneider told the Washington Times in a 2013 interview.

The San Francisco native said he loves living and working in his home state, but blamed “the Democrats’ failed policies” for driving much of the movie industry away.

