Watch: Kendrick Lamar Portrays Himself as Jesus in Music Video Titled ‘Humble’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Kendrick Lamar has released the music video for his new song “Humble,” which sees the California rapper go from golfing atop a car to portraying himself as Jesus Christ at the Last Supper.

The Dave Meyers and the Little Homies-directed music video begins with Lamar rapping about making money as we see him lying on top of a pile of cash next to half-naked women putting dollar bills into money-counting machines.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The camera constantly cuts in and out of that scene and one in which Lamar is seen wearing a bishop’s robes, standing in the middle of a dark building.

Then come the song’s chorus, “Hol’ up, bitch, sit down. Hol’ up lil’ bitch, hol’ up lil’ bitch. Be humble,” as the Grammy-winner sends a golf ball flying from atop a car parked in the middle of a massive storm drain.

The chorus continues to echo as the camera pans to show Lamar sitting at a table surrounded by what appear to be his apostles in an apparent rendering of the Last Supper.

Lamar’s head is on fire in the next few scenes, as the rapper name drops former President Barack Obama.

“This shit way too crazy, ayy, you do not amaze me, ayy. I blew cool from AC, ayy, Obama just paged me, ayy,” he raps.

Obama and the “King Kunta” rapper have history, as Lamar was a frequent guest at the Obama White House.

“Humble” is the second song in as many weeks from Lamar. Last week’s “The Heart Part 4” trashed President Donald Trump as a “chump.”

“Donald Trump is a chump, know how we feel, punk. Tell ’em that God comin’. And Russia need a replay button, y’all up to somethin’,” Lamar raps on the political track. “Electoral votes look like memorial votes. But America’s truth ain’t ignorin’ the votes.”

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @jeromeehudson